BRIEF-Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc
* Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc.
WASHINGTON, June 18 The U.S. government's surveillance of telephone and Internet communications foiled plots including one to bomb the New York Stock Exchange, Sean Joyce, the deputy FBI director, said on Tuesday.
While monitoring a known extremist in Yemen, intelligence agents "were able to detect a nascent plot to bomb the New York Stock Exchange," he said in testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence committee during a hearing on National Security Agency data gathering programs.
U.S. officials said the programs have helped to foil more than 50 potential terrorist plots around the world.
* Granada Gold Mine announces letter of intent from DRA Americas Inc.
NEW YORK, March 6 IBM and Danish transport company Maersk said they were working together to digitize, manage, and track shipping transactions using blockchain technology.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's oil regulator voted on Monday to launch the process to pick a partner for national oil company Pemex to develop its Ayin-Batsil shallow water field, the second such joint venture sought for the Mexican oil giant.