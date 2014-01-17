BERLIN Jan 17 Germany welcomed a promise by
U.S. President Barack Obama on Friday to ban eavesdropping on
leaders of close allies after ties were frayed last year by
reports that the United States monitored Chancellor Angela
Merkel's mobile phone.
Berlin also said it would keep pushing for a sweeping
"no-spy" accord with Washington, far beyond just Merkel,
following the reports of secret surveillance of her phone by the
U.S. National Security Agency (NSA).
"The German government will closely analyse the
announcements made by the U.S. President," Merkel's spokesman
Steffen Seibert told Reuters, saying that many Germans were
rightly concerned about the security of their private data.
"The German government fundamentally welcomes that data
protection and rights of non-U.S. citizens will be respected
more closely in the future," Seibert said.
In his speech, Obama banned U.S. eavesdropping on the
leaders of close friends and allies, and began reining in the
vast collection of Americans' phone data in a series of reforms
triggered by Edward Snowden's revelations.
Obama took steps to reassure Americans and foreigners alike
that the United States will take into account privacy concerns
that arose after former U.S. spy contractor Snowden's
disclosures about the sweep of the NSA's monitoring activities.
The step was designed to smooth over frayed relations
between, for example, the United States and Germany.
German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier also
welcomed Obama's speech.
"President Obama sketched out a process today to limit and
control the American intelligence agencies that will involve the
Congress and public," Steinmeier said. "We welcome that because
it creates a basis for a broader public discussion in the United
States that has already started."
Merkel's spokesman Seibert added that continued cooperation
between German and U.S. intelligence agencies was in their
mutual interest even though he said the data and privacy rights
of German citizens have to be safeguarded.
"The German government still believes that German law must
be respected on German soil, especially by our closest partners
and allies," Seibert said. "In light of today's speech, we'll
continue the talks about finding a new basis for the cooperation
of our intelligence agencies."
Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Wednesday those
talks were close to collapse because U.S. officials refused to
promise Washington will refrain from eavesdropping on German
ministers or other top government officials.