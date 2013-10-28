WASHINGTON Oct 28 The White House said on
Monday there may need to be additional constraints placed on
America's spy agencies after a series of embarrassing
disclosures about the broad scope of U.S. intelligence
gathering.
President Barack Obama has full confidence in the director
of the National Security Agency, General Keith Alexander, and
other NSA officials, said White House spokesman Jay Carney. He
added that there should be a balance between the need to gather
intelligence and the need for privacy.
"We recognize there needs to be additional constraints on
how we gather and use intelligence," Carney said.
A White House review of U.S. surveillance capabilities is
well under way and should be completed by the end of the year,
Carney said.