Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, March 24 President Barack Obama plans to ask Congress to end the bulk collection and storage of phone records by the National Security Agency, but allow the government to access the "metadata" when needed, a senior administration official said on Monday.
The Obama administration will renew the NSA's telephone metadata program until Congress passes new authorizing legislation, the official said on background, confirming news first reported by the New York Times. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)