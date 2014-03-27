Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, March 27 The Obama administration on Thursday provided details about its plan to stop its bulk collection of millions of records of phone calls made in the United States, and new procedures required to get permission from a judge before asking phone companies for data.
The plan, which needs approval from Congress, would allow the government to ask for phone data without a court order in the case of a national security emergency, and would compel phone companies to provide data quickly and in a useable format, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Susan Heavey)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)