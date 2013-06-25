WASHINGTON, June 25 The White House on Tuesday urged Russia to expel former government contractor Edward Snowden without delay, saying Moscow has a "clear legal basis" for his expulsion.

White House National Security Council spokeswoman Caitlin Hayden said the legal bases for expelling Snowden are the status of his travel documents and the pending espionage charges against him.

"Accordingly, we are asking the Russian government to take action to expel Mr Snowden without delay and to build upon the strong law enforcement cooperation we have had, particularly since the Boston Marathon bombing," she said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jackie Frank)