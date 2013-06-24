WASHINGTON, June 24 President Barack Obama said on Monday that his government is following all legal channels in the case of former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden charged with disclosing secret U.S. surveillance programs, and said he is working with other countries to ensure the rule of law is observed.

Obama made his comments to reporters in answer to a question about whether he had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure him not to let Snowden leave Russia for another country. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; editing by Jackie Frank)