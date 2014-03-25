Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
THE HAGUE, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that because of the revelations about U.S. spying, the United States needs to win back the trust of governments and citizens.
Speaking after a nuclear security summit in The Hague, Obama said in response to questions that he is confident that U.S. intelligence agencies are not snooping into private data of Dutch, American and German citizens, but added he does recognise the potential for abuse.
(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Alison Williams)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)