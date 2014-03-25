THE HAGUE, March 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that because of the revelations about U.S. spying, the United States needs to win back the trust of governments and citizens.

Speaking after a nuclear security summit in The Hague, Obama said in response to questions that he is confident that U.S. intelligence agencies are not snooping into private data of Dutch, American and German citizens, but added he does recognise the potential for abuse.

