* Google, Apple, AT&T leaders attended White House session
* Second of two Obama administration meetings this week
By Susan Heavey, Jeff Mason and Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 U.S. President Barack Obama
met with the CEOs of Apple Inc, AT&T Inc as well
as other top technology and privacy representatives on Thursday
to discuss government surveillance in the wake of revelations
about the programs, the White House confirmed on Friday.
Google Inc computer scientist Vint Cerf and
transparency advocates also participated in the meeting, along
with Apple's Tim Cook and AT&T's Randall Stephenson, according
to the White House.
"The meeting was part of the ongoing dialogue the president
has called for on how to respect privacy while protecting
national security in a digital era," a White House official said
in confirming a report by Politico, which broke the news of the
meeting.
The closed-door session was not included on Obama's daily
public schedule for Thursday. It followed another private
session on Tuesday of Obama administration officials, industry
lobbyists and privacy advocates.
The meetings follow disclosures about the U.S. government's
secret surveillance tactics over emails and telephone data
detailed in various media reports from information released by
fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.
Obama is likely to face questions about the National
Security Agency and the government's phone and electronic
monitoring at his news conference later on Friday.
Groups invited to Thursday's meeting included Gigi Sohn, the
head of the privacy and transparency group Public Knowledge, as
well as representatives from other similar organizations such as
the Center for Democracy and Technology, the White House said.
Apple spokeswoman Kristin Huguet said the company considers
protecting customer data a priority, adding, "we strongly
advocate greater transparency around the demands we get from
government agencies."
AT&T declined to comment as did Public Knowledge, which
advocates open access to the Internet. Other participants also
had no comment or did not return requests for comment on the
discussions at the meeting.
'BROAD CONCERN'
Since the NSA's vast data-gathering programs were revealed
in June, the president has repeatedly said he would encourage a
national conversation on the need for U.S. surveillance while
respecting people's right to privacy.
Critics have blasted the administration for the scope of the
surveillance and blamed Congress for not carrying out proper
oversight. Some lawmakers have vowed to push legislation calling
for more accountability for the programs.
Tuesday's session with Obama's chief of staff Denis
McDonough, and top Obama lawyer Kathy Ruemmler included
representatives from tech lobbying groups Information Technology
Industry Council, TechNet and TechAmerica as well as civil
liberties groups, the White House confirmed.
"There was broad concern among privacy advocates and the
private sector about the impact of the NSA's surveillance
efforts. Several of the private sector representatives worried
that the international backlash against NSA collection of
foreign data would harm American global competitiveness,"
American Civil Liberties Union President Susan Herman said.
Herman added that despite such meetings, "It's not clear
yet that the White House appreciates the need to scale back
these surveillance programs substantially instead of just
rationalizing or tinkering with them."
Marc Rotenberg, president of the Electronic Privacy
Information Center, said his group also attended on Tuesday and
wants Obama to reform surveillance law, enact a Consumer Privacy
Bill of Rights, and establish an international framework for
privacy protection.
An industry source familiar the earlier meeting also said
the talks "reflected the reality of the world in which we live -
a digital world in which the economy is driven by data and
information crossing borders and oceans almost instantly."
"That reality carries with it challenges that, working
collaboratively, we can address," the source added.