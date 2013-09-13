UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The Federal Bureau of Investigation has issued an alert to petroleum storage operators to be on the alert for "potential terrorist activities" at fuel storage plants, a U.S. petroleum marketer industry group told its members on Friday.
The FBI had no immediate comment on the alert the Petroleum Marketers Association of America sent to its members. A copy of the PMAA alert was obtained by Reuters. A senior law enforcement official in the New York area said he was unaware of any bulletin or any threat to oil storage plants. (Reporting by Timothy Gardner and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Eric Beech)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
