By Madeline Will
| NEW YORK, June 6
Americans suddenly fearful that
the U.S. government can easily find out who they are telephoning
have software options to disguise their calling records.
But information specialists say that if the government
really wants to get the information, it likely can get it in the
end.
The Obama administration on Thursday defended its collection
of millions of telephone records as part of its counterterrorism
efforts.
That came after Britain's Guardian newspaper published a
secret court order authorizing the collection of phone records
generated by Verizon Communications customers.
Experts say that while there are plenty of services that can
make a phone number anonymous, or mask where someone is calling
from, the government can still get most of the data it wants
with relative ease.
"It's really hard to feel as if you have complete confidence
that you are untraceable," said Justin Brookman, director of
Center for Democracy & Technology's Project on Consumer Privacy.
If a Skype user had called a Verizon user, for example, the
government would see the call was made but not detect the
identity of the Skype user, said Fred Cate, an Indiana
University professor specializing in information privacy law.
The government could, however, request the IP address from
the video and online calling service, he said.
Although there are programs that encrypt the content of
phone conversations, Cate said some encrypted data can still
tell the government when and to whom calls are made - just not
the substance of the call itself.
In the Verizon case, the alleged court order covered each
phone number dialed by customers, along with location, routing
data, duration and frequency of the calls. Contents of the phone
calls were not revealed.
SUBPOENA CHALLENGE
New technology is offering consumers a way to create a
disposable phone number that can be deleted at any time.
Greg Cohn, CEO of Ad Hoc Labs, which developed the phone
application Burner, said the application was meant to address
recent challenges to mobile privacy. Users can create and delete
multiple numbers, creating a privacy layer for their phones.
Vumber is a similar app. Phillip Jones, vice president of
telephony solutions at AVM Software Inc., which owns Vumber,
said the app is meant to protect consumers' privacy when dating
or doing business, for example.
But while the phone numbers are not traceable for the
average person, Jones said the company holds the information and
would release it to law enforcement if requested.
Cohn also said Burner does not promise encryption. While
user-to-user data is secure, the data could be provided to the
government if subpoenaed.
One exception might be Silent Circle, an encrypted
communications tool that allows users to speak or send messages
to another user without fear of being spied on, said Vic Hyder,
the company's chief operations officer.
Silent Circle generates keys on the phone devices and at the
end of the conversation, the keys disappear. Hyder said there is
no data to give if the government requests it.
"We're not doing anything new. This is an evolution of the
technology," he said.
The Center for Democracy & Technology's Brookman said even
those who go to great lengths to protect their privacy may end
up leaving a trail of bread crumbs.
And by and large, "the average user isn't going to go to all
this trouble," Brookman said.