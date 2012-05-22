* "Suspicious behavior" of passenger - TSA
* Two fighter jets scrambled over incident-NORAD
* Passenger claimed to have implanted device-Congressman
(Updates with Philadelphia incident)
WASHINGTON, May 22 A U.S. Airways flight
from Paris to Charlotte, North Carolina, was diverted to an
airport in Maine where it landed safely after reports of a
passenger showing "suspicious behavior," U.S. officials said on
Tuesday.
Two fighter jets were scrambled in response to the incident
on US Airways flight 787, which landed in Bangor, Maine.
House Homeland Security Chairman Peter King said a female
passenger, who was a French citizen born in Cameroon, handed a
note to a flight attendant saying she had a surgically implanted
device.
"Doctors on the flight checked her out and did not see any
sign of recent scars. The woman was born in Cameroon, was
traveling alone without any checked baggage. She was visiting
the U.S. for 10 days," King said.
The Transportation Security Administration said in a
statement that it was "aware of reports of a passenger who
exhibited suspicious behavior during flight" and that the
passenger was being interviewed by U.S. Customs and Border
Protection officers.
The airline said the flight's Boeing 767 aircraft was
carrying 179 passengers and nine crew members and landed without
incident around noon U.S. Eastern time. The flight departed
Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris earlier Tuesday morning.
The North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, said
it had scrambled two F-15 fighter jets in response to the
incident but gave no further details.
US Airways said the other passengers were cleared to board
the flight to go to their original destination in North
Carolina.
In another incident, the crew on another US Airways flight
reported a "possible flare" when the plane was approaching the
runway at Philadelphia, the airline said.
US Airways Express Flight 4321 from Elmira, New York, with
34 passengers and three crew on board, landed normally, the
airline said. Philadelphia police were investigating the
incident.
