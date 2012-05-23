May 23 The passenger who said she had a surgically-implanted device in her body and caused a US Airways jetliner to divert to Maine will not face criminal charges in the security scare, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Delahanty said Lucie Zeeko Marigot, 41, a French citizen originally from Cameroon, had been detained and interviewed by authorities after the incident.

The US Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, North Carolina, with 188 people aboard, landed safely in Bangor on Tuesday trailed by two F-15 fighter escorts that scrambled to intercept the Boeing 767 as it approached the coast.

At a hearing Wednesday before a U.S. District Magistrate judge in Portland, Maine, Delahanty said Marigot had given a note to flight attendants that mentioned the surgically implanted device along with a book she wrote "that details her personal story."

Marigot will be taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and returned to France. (Reporting by Chris Francescani; Editing by Greg McCune)