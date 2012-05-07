WASHINGTON May 7 Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula, which operates out of Yemen, is believed to have
produced the explosive device that was to be used by a suicide
bomber on an aircraft in plot that was foiled, a senior U.S.
official said on Monday.
Separately, the Department of Homeland Security said there
was no active plot against the United States at this time. "We
have no specific, credible information regarding an active
terrorist plot against the U.S. at this time," DHS spokesman
Matt Chandler said.
(Reporting by Tabassum Zakaria; Editing by Jackie Frank)