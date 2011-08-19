(Adds all clear from authorities)

WASHINGTON Aug 19 U.S. authorities said on Friday they found no hazard after checking a suspicious package with an unknown powdery substance at an office building several blocks from the U.S. Capitol complex in downtown Washington.

The D.C. Fire Department, including its hazardous materials unit, along with FBI agents found no danger or threat, spokesmen for both agencies said. There were no reports of injury or illnesses, according to the D.C. Fire Department.

Both the publication CQ Roll Call and the Internal Revenue Service have offices in the building.

Washington has been wary of white powder being sent to federal and private office buildings after letters laced with deadly anthrax were sent to lawmakers in late 2001. Five people died and 17 others were sickened -- none of them lawmakers -- in that attack.

Those letters were later linked to an Army researcher who later committed suicide.