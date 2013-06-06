BRIEF-CME Group reached average daily volume of 18.4 mln contracts in February
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 18.4 million contracts in February 2017
WASHINGTON, June 6 The chairman of the House of Representatives intelligence committee said on Thursday that collecting telephone records from Verizon was legal and authorized by Congress.
Republican Representative Mike Rogers told reporters that the administration's phone records program did not abuse civil liberties and has been used to stop a "significant" terrorist attack in the United States.
"It was a significant attack that happened within the past few years" Rogers told a news conference. He declined to provide more information, saying it was classified.
* CME Group reached average daily volume of 18.4 million contracts in February 2017
* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4 billion
* Taser International Inc - Axon announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com