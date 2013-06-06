BRIEF-Snc-Lavalin Group reports Q4 earnings per share C $0.01
* Q4 revenue c$2.21 billion versus i/b/e/s view c$2.4 billion
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 6 The White House addressed controversy over its phone record surveillance on Thursday, saying that strict controls are in place to ensure that collection of data by intelligence agencies calls does not violate civil liberties.
"The intelligence community is conducting court-authorized intelligence activities pursuant to public statute with the knowledge and oversight of Congress," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with the president to North Carolina.
An order relating to collection of massive amounts of phone records that was made public "does not allow the government to listen in on anyone's telephone calls," Earnest said.
Nor did the information required include the content of any communication or the name of any subscriber, he added.
* Taser International Inc - Axon announced multiple large orders of its body-worn video cameras and digital evidence management solution, Evidence.com
March 2 U.S. teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a 7 percent drop in quarterly sales on Thursday - the 16th straight quarterly decline - and said a competitive retail environment drove it to promote more.