JACKSON, Miss., April 30 A dust mask and other items seized from the martial arts studio of a Mississippi man charged with sending letters laced with a deadly poison to President Barack Obama and two other public officials, tested positive for ricin, according to a court document released on Tuesday.

Records seized by the FBI also showed that Tupelo martial arts instructor Everett Dutschke ordered castor bean seeds, used to make ricin, from eBay, FBI Special Agent Stephen Thomason said in an eight-page affidavit.