Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
WASHINGTON, June 23 Former U.S. National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden's reported choice to fly to Cuba and Venezuela undermines his whistleblower claims, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Rogers said on Sunday.
"Everyone of those nations is hostile to the United States, the Michigan Republican said on NBC's "Meet the Press" news talk show.
The U.S. government must exhaust all legal options to get Snowden back to the United States, Rogers said.
"When you think about what he says he wants and what his actions are, it defies logic," said Rogers, who repeated his assertion that Snowden's leaks of secret government surveillance programs had damaged U.S. national security. (Reporting by Paul Eckert; Editing by Bill Trott)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)