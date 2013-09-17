WASHINGTON, Sept 17 The U.S. government's massive collection of daily telephone call data does not violate Americans' privacy rights and is lawful despite the uproar that followed its disclosure in June, a U.S. surveillance court has ruled.

In an opinion dated Aug. 29 and released on Tuesday, Judge Claire Eagan of the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court wrote that the court was mindful of recent disclosures about the database but continued to believe it was within the law. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by David Brunnstrom)