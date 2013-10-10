MOSCOW Oct 10 Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden's father arrived in Moscow on Thursday and said he hopes to see his son, who was granted asylum in Russia after he leaked details of government surveillance programmes and fled the United States.

Speaking to journalists at a Moscow airport, Lon Snowden said he had not had any direct contact with Edward Snowden but that he felt "extreme gratitude that my son is safe and secure and he's free."