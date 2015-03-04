(Recasts with suspect in custody)

WASHINGTON, March 3 The FBI said on Wednesday it had detained the person it believes fired shots near the National Security Agency headquarters on Tuesday and was responsible several Maryland highway shootings.

Federal officials said shots were reported near an exit on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway to Fort Meade, site of the spy agency. No injuries of NSA personnel were reported.

"We believe the subject responsible for shooting incidents on the [Inter-County Connector], near Fort Meade Army installation and other locations around the Baltimore-Washington metro area in the last two weeks is in custody," FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson said in a statement.

Officers found damage to an NSA building "and they are investigating if it is damage from shots fired," U.S. Park Police spokeswoman Sergeant Lelani Woods said.

The incident came after Maryland Transportation Authority Police reported two people suffered minor injuries from shots fired at a vehicle on the Inter-County Connector, a highway about 12 miles (19 km) from the NSA.