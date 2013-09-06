RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 6 Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, angered by a recent report that the U.S. government spied on her communications, said on Friday that President Barack Obama had taken responsibility for what happened and that she may still proceed with a planned visit to Washington next month.

Rousseff, speaking to reporters following a one-on-one meeting with Obama on the sidelines of an international summit in Russia late on Thursday, said the U.S. president had agreed to respond formally to the spying allegations by next Wednesday.

"My trip to Washington depends on the political conditions to be created by President Obama," said Rousseff, according to the official Twitter feed of Brazil's presidency.