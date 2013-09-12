BRIEF-Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The White House said on Wednesday it would work with Brazil to address concerns caused by leaked information that the United States had spied on President Dilma Rousseff and hacked into the computer networks of state-run oil company Petrobras.
Susan Rice, President Barack Obama's national security advisor, met with Brazilian Foreign Minister Luiz Alberto Figueiredo to discuss Brazil's questions about documents leaked by former spy contractor Edward Snowden.
"The United States is committed to working with Brazil to address these concerns, while we continue to work together on a shared agenda of bilateral, regional and global initiatives," a White House spokeswoman said in a statement
* Signet Jewelers gives statement to NBC news on "sexual harassment claims"
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 Bayer said on Tuesday it was reducing its stake in separately listed chemicals subsidiary Covestro in an accelerated bookbuilding process as it seeks to secure funding for the $66 billion takeover of seeds maker Monsanto.