By Brian Winter
SAO PAULO, Sept 12 Angered by reports that the
U.S. government spied on her and other Brazilians, President
Dilma Rousseff is pushing new legislation that would seek to
force Google, Facebook and other internet companies to store
locally gathered data inside Brazil.
The requirement would be difficult to execute, technology
experts say, given high costs and the global nature of the
Internet. Still, Rousseff's initiative is one of the most
tangible signs of a backlash following revelations that the U.S.
National Security Agency monitored emails, phone calls and other
communications abroad.
The legislation, which is being written by a lawmaker in
Rousseff's left-wing Workers' Party and is scheduled to be
completed next week, would force foreign-based internet
companies to maintain data centers inside Brazil that would then
be governed by Brazilian privacy laws, officials said.
Internet companies operating in Brazil are currently free to
put data centers wherever they like. Facebook Inc, for
example, stores its global data in the United States and a new
complex in Sweden.
Rousseff believes that the change would help shield
Brazilians from further U.S. prying into their activities, and
she is considering urging other countries to take similar
measures when she speaks at the United Nations General Assembly
later this month, a senior Brazilian official told Reuters.
"This would be a turning point for these companies," the
official said, naming Facebook, Google Inc and
Microsoft Corp as examples, although they would not be
the only companies affected. "If you want to work here, you will
have to obey our rules."
The official spoke on condition of anonymity to frankly
discuss Rousseff's plans and the consequences of the law.
The proposal follows a series of media reports based on
documents leaked by Edward Snowden, a former NSA contractor who
is now in asylum in Russia.
While Brazil is one of several countries named as targets in
the documents, the revelations have been especially
controversial here because of a long-standing distrust of U.S.
spy agencies' activities in Latin America and a report that
Rousseff's own communications were compromised.
In another sign of concern from the region, Brazil's Defense
Minister Celso Amorim said on Thursday he planned to discuss a
plan for bilateral cooperation on cyber defense with Argentina's
president, Cristina Fernandez, during a meeting in Buenos Aires.
Alessandro Molon, a legislator in Brazil's house of
deputies, was invited to the presidential palace on Tuesday to
meet with Rousseff, several ministers and other top aides to
discuss the proposed changes to data storage requirements.
Molon has been pushing Congress since 2012 to pass a bill
known as the "Internet Constitution." The law would establish
Brazil's first legal framework for users' rights online, and
among other requirements would force social media companies to
delete users' data once they close their profiles.
The president asked Molon to add language to the bill
regarding data centers, Molon's spokesman Leonardo Santos said.
Following the meeting, Rousseff's office filed a motion in
Wednesday's edition of the government's official gazette that
seeks to force Congress to vote on the bill in the next 45 days.
DIFFICULT, BUT MAYBE NOT IMPOSSIBLE
Santos said Molon has been in regular contact with internet
companies over the past year and he is aware of the technical
challenges posed by Rousseff's request and other provisions.
The proposed changes are "difficult, as they (the companies)
say, but I don't know if they're impossible," Santos said.
Santos declined to provide further details of the
legislation, such as which types of data would be covered by the
law or which categories of companies would be subject to such
rules, saying such questions were still under study.
Bill Coughran, a former senior vice president of engineering
at Google and now a partner at top-tier venture firm Sequoia
Capital, said Brazil would not be able to impose controls on the
transport of all data.
A more likely outcome would be less onerous restrictions
that keep some data local, which might add to corporate expenses
and reduce income while making the consumer experience slightly
worse, he said.
"Balkanization would increase the complexity of how you
manage your business," Coughran said.
Representatives for Facebook and Microsoft did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Some European countries already require certain sensitive
personal data to be stored locally. Microsoft, Amazon and other
big providers of remote computing services have data centers in
those countries so their customers can comply with local
regulations.
Social media may be more difficult to govern. If a Facebook
user in Brazil commented on a French friend's post, for example,
it is not clear how that data could stay in Brazil.
Studies suggest building data centers in Brazil is more
expensive and logistically difficult than many other countries.
A 2012 report by real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield and
hurleypalmerflatt, an engineering consultancy, ranked 30 nations
in terms of risks posed to data center operations. Brazil
finished in last place, due primarily to high electricity costs,
low education levels and a poor environment for doing business.
However, as Latin America's largest economy and home to some
of the world's most prolific users of social media, Brazil may
be too big for companies to just walk away from if they do not
like the legislation.
Brazil's internet penetration rate is 44 percent - half that
of the United States - meaning it still has plenty of growth
potential.
The new legislation is one of several responses by Rousseff
to the reported spying.
She has demanded a detailed account from Washington on the
extent of its espionage in Brazil, and said that otherwise she
may cancel a planned state visit to Washington next month.
Her government has so far rejected Washington's contention
that it gathers intelligence only to guard against threats to
U.S. national security. Brazil is a peaceful democracy with no
history of international terrorism and no access to weapons of
mass destruction.
The senior Brazilian official voiced a belief that the data
storage bill would not only work but other countries would
follow suit, naming other members of the BRICS bloc of large
emerging markets: China, India, Russia and South Africa.
"Once we do it, it will become a standard," the official
said.