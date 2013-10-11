By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The four laptop computers
that former U.S. spy contractor Edward Snowden carried with him
to Hong Kong and Moscow were a "diversion" and contained no
secrets, according to an ex-CIA official who met with Snowden in
Russia this week.
The classified documents that Snowden had downloaded from
the U.S. National Security Agency were stored on smaller
devices, such as hard drives and thumb drives, and they have not
been turned over to the Russian or Chinese authorities, said Ray
McGovern, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst.
On Wednesday, Snowden held a six-hour meeting in Moscow with
McGovern and three other former U.S. intelligence and law
enforcement officials who have all become critics of government
surveillance programs.
Snowden, 30, is living in a secret location in Russia,
beyond the reach of U.S. authorities who want him on espionage
charges because he leaked the details of top-secret electronic
spying programs to the media.
He had traveled to Hong Kong in May and later, under
pressure from China, flew to Moscow.
U.S. officials have said that they were operating on the
assumption that any classified materials downloaded by Snowden
have fallen into the hands of China and Russia's spy agencies,
though the officials acknowledge they have no proof of this.
McGovern said Snowden made it clear at their Wednesday
meeting that there was "nothing on" his laptops.
The former CIA analyst had traveled to Russia to give
Snowden an award for "Integrity in Intelligence." The other
Americans who went with him were Coleen Rowley, a former FBI
agent; Jesselyn Radack, a former Justice Department official;
and Thomas Drake, a former NSA official who the U.S. government
had prosecuted for allegedly leaking secrets about an NSA
project called "Trailblazer."
In a telephone interview from Moscow, McGovern said Snowden
told him that Drake was the "model" for his decision to leak
U.S. secrets. The government eventually dropped all but a
relatively minor charge against Drake, to which he pleaded
guilty.
McGovern said Snowden had "no regrets at all and he said it
very convincingly."
Snowden is "well protected" but also said he "can do pretty
much what I like" and can "get out and about," according to
McGovern.
He declined to discuss where and how they met with Snowden,
but he said that they had to pass through metal detectors before
the meeting and that Snowden appeared to be attended by some
kind of official Russian security detail.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his close collaborator
Sarah Harrison, a British journalism student who has been
helping Snowden, played a major role in arranging for the
meeting, McGovern said.
Harrison remained with Snowden as he spent several weeks in
legal limbo in a Moscow airport transit zone, and stayed in
Russia after he was granted temporary asylum.
McGovern said that at his Moscow hotel, he met Lon Snowden,
Edward's father, who traveled this week to try to see his son.
He said Edward Snowden indicated an eagerness to re-connect with
his father.
The Russian news agency Interfax on Friday reported that
Edward and Lon Snowden had "quite an emotional meeting" at an
undisclosed location. No other details were available and
Anatoly Kucherena, the Russian lawyer who has been assisting
Edward Snowden, could not be reached for comment.