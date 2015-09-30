(Updates number of followers; adds reaction on Twitter)
By Bill Trott
WASHINGTON, Sept 29 Edward Snowden has come in
from the cold - on Twitter.
Snowden, the fugitive former National Security Agency
contractor who leaked details about the U.S. government's
massive surveillance programs, started a Twitter
account on Tuesday from exile in Russia with a simple handle -
@snowden.
He attracted more than 171,000 followers in about an hour
and had 740,000 by Tuesday evening. But Snowden himself was
following only one other Twitter account - his former
employer's.
"Meanwhile, a thousand people at Fort Meade just opened
Twitter," Snowden said in a tweet, referring to the U.S. Army
base in Maryland that is the home of the NSA.
Snowden's initial tweet was "Can you hear me now?" The
message, a take-off on a cellphone provider television
commercial, was retweeted 25,000 times within an hour. In his
Twitter profile, Snowden described himself by saying: "I used to
work for the government. Now I work for the public."
Supporters see Snowden as a whistleblower who boldly exposed
government excess. But the U.S. government has filed espionage
charges against him for leaking intelligence information.
Snowden fled the United States in May 2013 and has been living
in Russia since being granted asylum there later that year.
Initial reaction on social media to Snowden was more
positive than negative. Based on a Thomson Reuters proprietary
algorithm that looked at Twitter posts mentioning Snowden or his
official Twitter handle, there were about 1,109 positive tweets
versus 156 negative, a ratio of about 7 to 1, within the first
hour of his initial tweet. The counts were from a representative
sample.
In his earlier hours on Twitter, Snowden exchanged tweets
with prominent astrophysicist and radio talk-show host Neil
deGrasse Tyson, who had encouraged Snowden to try Twitter during
an interview on his show this month.
On Twitter, the two discussed the discovery of water on
Mars, and Snowden joked that his work for the Freedom of the
Press Foundation keeps him busy, "but I still find time for cat
pictures."
Tyson asked how he felt about being considered a traitor as
well as a hero, noting that "you're a geek to me." Snowden
responded that he was "just a citizen with a voice."
The user name @Snowden had already been claimed by someone
who had not used it in three years. The American Civil Liberties
Union, which represents Snowden, said Twitter officials were
contacted and agreed to turn over the handle to Snowden.
(Writing and reporting by Bill Trott; Additional reporting by
Peter Cooney; Data compiled by Connie Yee, Thomson Reuters F&R;
Editing by Richard Chang and Leslie Adler)