By Mark Hosenball
| WASHINGTON June 20
WASHINGTON June 20 Hiring screeners at Booz
Allen Hamilton, a contractor for the National Security Agency,
found possible discrepancies in a resume submitted by Edward
Snowden, but the company still employed him, a source with
detailed knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
Snowden, who disclosed top secret documents about U.S.
surveillance of telephone and Internet data after leaving his
job as a systems administrator at an NSA facility in Hawaii, was
hired this spring after he convinced his screeners that his
description of his education was truthful, said the source, who
is not authorized to speak publicly about the matter.
It is unclear precisely which element of Snowden's resume
caused personnel officials at Booz Allen Hamilton to raise
questions about his background. Also unclear is how he satisfied
their concerns.
Snowden's disclosures, which U.S. intelligence officials
have called harmful to national security, have raised questions
about the U.S. government's use of more than 480,000 contract
workers who have top-secret security clearances. They also have
increased concerns about how rigorously the government and its
contractors are screening such workers.
Those concerns were the focus of a Senate subcommittee
hearing on Thursday, as senators grilled representatives of the
U.S. government's personnel office over how closely contractors
scrutinize prospective workers for high-security jobs.
Testimony at the hearing suggested that Booz Allen Hamilton
might not have been the only one to have missed warning signals
about Snowden's background.
Before he was hired by Booz Allen Hamilton, Snowden
also was screened by USIS, a Virginia-based investigations firm
hired separately by the U.S. government to conduct background
checks on prospective employees and contractors. Based on
reports from firms such as USIS, the NSA decides whether a
potential contract worker gets a security clearance.
During the hearing, Senator John Tester of Montana asked
U.S. government personnel officials whether they had "any
concerns that Mr. Snowden's background investigation by USIS ...
may not have been carried out in an appropriate or thorough
manner."
"Yes, we do believe that there - there may be some
problems," said Patrick McFarland, inspector general of the U.S.
Office of Personnel Management. McFarland did not elaborate.
USIS, which is under investigation by McFarland's office,
said in a statement on Thursday that it "has cooperated fully
with the government's civil investigative efforts" and that it
would not comment on the Snowden case specifically because it
was a confidential matter under investigation.
Booz Allen Hamilton has said in a statement that "we will
work closely with our clients and authorities in their
investigation of this matter."
QUESTIONS ABOUT HIS BACKGROUND
According to sources familiar with the matter, Snowden, a
high school dropout who later passed the high school equivalency
test known as the GED, stated on his resume earlier this year
he attended computer-related classes at Johns Hopkins
University, a Tokyo campus of the University of Maryland and the
University of Liverpool in Britain.
According to the sources, the resume stated that Snowden
"estimated" he would receive a master's degree in computer
security from Liverpool some time this year.
Some of the educational information listed on the resume did
not check out precisely, said the sources, who are not
authorized to comment publicly.
Despite that, Booz Allen Hamilton hired him at an annual
salary of $122,000 to work as a contractor for the NSA in
Hawaii. Snowden had been on the job there for about four weeks
when he traveled to Hong Kong last month and leaked the U.S.
government secrets that made him known around the world.
Tracey Reeves, a spokeswoman for Johns Hopkins, said that
the university could find no record that Snowden had taken
classes there.
She added that Snowden might have taken vocational training
courses from a private, for-profit entity called Advanced Career
Technologies, which operated under the name Computer Career
Institute at Johns Hopkins. Reeves said Johns Hopkins ended its
relationship with the company in 2009, and that the company
appears to have shut down in 2012.
A spokesman for University of Maryland's University College
division said that records showed that Snowden did attend, in
person, a summer session at a campus that the college operates
in Asia. He declined to specify the location or provide any
information about Snowden's course work.
A spokeswoman for the University of Liverpool said in an
email that Snowden had registered for an online master's program
in computer security in 2011. But she added that "he is not
active in his studies and has not completed the programme."
