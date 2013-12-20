* Agencies said to have targeted Israeli PM Olmert's email
* EU Competition Commissioner also named in leaked papers
* EU says "not the type of behaviour we expect"
(Adds comment from German interior ministry)
LONDON, Dec 20 British and U.S. spies targeted a
senior European Union official, German government buildings, and
the office of an Israeli prime minister, according to the latest
leaked documents from Edward Snowden published on Friday.
Other targets from 2008 to 2011 included foreign energy
companies and aid organisations, said Britain's Guardian and the
New York Times, citing secret documents from former U.S.
National Security Agency (NSA) contractor Snowden.
Snowden has shone a light on widespread surveillance by the
NSA and its British counterpart GCHQ, the alleged extent of
which has upset many U.S. allies and fuelled a heated debate
about the balance between privacy and security. He is living in
Russia under temporary asylum
The newspapers reported that in January 2009 GCHQ and the
NSA had targeted an email address listed as belonging to the
Israeli prime minister, who at the time was Ehud Olmert. Spies
also monitored email traffic between then-Israeli Defence
Minister Ehud Barak and his chief of staff, Yoni Koren, the
newspapers said.
Other targets were said to include the United Nations
Children's Fund, French aid organisation Médecins du Monde,
French oil and gas firm Total, and French defence
company Thales Group.
Joaquin Almunia, the European competition commissioner who
oversees anti-monopoly investigations and has been involved in a
long-running case involving Google, was another to
appear in GCHQ documents, although it was not clear who ordered
the surveillance.
An NSA spokeswoman said the agency did not use espionage to
help U.S. businesses.
"We do not use our foreign intelligence capabilities to
steal the trade secrets of foreign companies on behalf of - or
give intelligence we collect to - U.S. companies to enhance
their international competitiveness or increase their bottom
line," the spokeswoman said.
"The intelligence community's efforts to understand economic
systems and policies, and monitor anomalous economic activities,
are critical to providing policy-makers with the information
they need to make informed decisions that are in the best
interest of our national security."
However, the European Commission said if it was true one of
its senior officials had been targeted it would be
"unacceptable".
"This piece of news follows a series of other revelations
which, as we clearly stated in the past, if proven true, are
unacceptable and deserve our strongest condemnation," a
spokesman said.
"This is not the type of behaviour that we expect from
strategic partners, let alone from our own member states."
Germany has been especially angered after it was reported
that the NSA had tapped Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone.
The Guardian said the disclosure that GCHQ had targeted
German government buildings in Berlin was embarrassing for
British Prime Minister David Cameron since he had signed an EU
statement condemning the NSA's spying on Merkel.
A spokesman for the German interior ministry said as far as
he knew, communication within the government network was secure.
He said the ministry was investigating the report.
GCHQ said it was aware of the reports but did not comment on
intelligence matters. A spokesman said: "Our work is carried out
in accordance with a strict legal and policy framework which
ensures that our activities are authorised, necessary and
proportionate."
(Reporting by Michael Holden in London and Mark Hosenball in
Washington; additional reporting by Thorsten Severin in Berlin;
Editing by Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan)