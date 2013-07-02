MOSCOW, July 2 Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden has withdrawn a request for political asylum in Russia after President Vladimir Putin said he should stop "harming our American partners", the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, said Snowden was in the transit area of Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport and had not crossed through passport control onto Russian territory. (Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Douglas Busvine)