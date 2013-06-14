WASHINGTON, June 13 While working for U.S.
intelligence agencies, Edward Snowden had another secret
identity: an online commentator who anonymously railed against
citizen surveillance and corporate greed.
Throughout the eight years that Snowden worked for the
Central Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency
contractors, he posted hundreds of messages on a public Internet
forum under a pseudonym.
"I can't hope to change the way things are going by overtly
complaining, writing letters, or blowing things up," Snowden
wrote in 2003 in response to a discussion about corporate greed
on the Ars Technica online forum.
"That's not the way a good person does things. I will,
however, do what I can with the tools that are available to me."
New information discovered by Reuters about Snowden's
employment record, online postings and education comes as U.S.
lawmakers grill intelligence officials about how a 29-year-old
high school dropout managed to gain access to such top secrets
as the NSA's electronic surveillance programs.
According to sources briefed on the matter, Snowden was
employed by an unidentified classified agency in Washington from
2005 to mid-2006, by the CIA from 2006 to 2009, when he
primarily worked overseas, and by Dell Inc from 2009 to
2013, when he worked in the United States and Japan as an NSA
contractor.
He was also a prolific commentator on technology forum Ars
Technica, posting approximately 750 messages using the screen
name "The True HOOHA" from late 2001 to 2012.
Most of the postings were not political in nature: he
dispensed advice about government careers, polygraphs and the
2008 stock market crash. He claimed to own the same gun as James
Bond and posted glamour photos of himself. He jokingly compared
the video console Xbox Live to NSA surveillance.
One of his postings, however, dealt with the now familiar
issue of corporate compliance with government eavesdropping
programs. On Feb. 4, 2010, while working for Dell, Snowden
commented on a discussion about a major technology company that
allegedly was giving the U.S. government access to its computer
servers.
"It really concerns me how little this sort of corporate
behavior bothers those outside of technology circles," Snowden
wrote. "Society really seems to have developed an unquestioning
obedience towards spooky types."
It is not clear if his former employers knew about his
online persona. The CIA, NSA, Dell and Booz Allen Hamilton
- which most recently employed Snowden - declined to
comment.
One former national security official said the government
should have scrubbed his record harder. But Stewart Baker,
former general counsel for the NSA, said holding such views did
not automatically disqualify someone for a sensitive government
job.
"Maybe the government will have to look at that again but
that's a difficult thing to decide," Baker said.
UNDER SCRUTINY
According to the sources, Snowden told employers he took
computer classes at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore,
earned a certificate from the University of Maryland's campus in
Tokyo, and expected in 2013 to earn a master's degree in
computer security from the University of Liverpool in England.
A Johns Hopkins spokeswoman said she could not find a record
of Snowden's attendance but he may have taken correspondence
courses for which records are not kept. A Maryland official
confirmed Snowden attended at least one summer class. A
Liverpool spokeswoman said Snowden registered for an online
master's degree in computer security in 2011, but did not
complete it.
Born in 1983 in North Carolina, Snowden grew up in a
Maryland suburb near the NSA headquarters. He left high school
in 10th grade and later earned a G.E.D. At 18, he worked as a
webmaster for Ryuhana Press, a start-up promoting Japanese anime
artists.
Snowden began posting on Ars Technica on Dec. 29, 2001. He
sought technical help for his work at the anime site and a
website company called Clockwork Chihuahua.
As early as 2002, Snowden wrote online of his desire to work
in Japan: "It is pretty far-fetched, but I've always dreamed of
being able to make it in Japan."
An avid gamer, he posted on the ethics of video game piracy
in 2003: "I feel the megacorporation is promoting
hyper-materialism and I don't like that. That means I want to
punish the company in any way I can."
"Legality does not factor into this, getting away with it
(OMG dispensing justice LOL!) in order to do it again does,"
Snowden added. "If my actions contribute to driving the
corporation I view as "evil" into the ground, I'll sleep easier
at night knowing I have (in my mind) done society a service."
On Ars Technica, Snowden gave more advice than he sought. To
others hoping to land U.S. government jobs, he bemoaned high
living costs and commuting hassles in Washington.
"My life is great except for the fact that while I'm making
twice the average income, I could not afford a house in my zip
code without robbing a bank," he wrote in 2006.
And he wrote of life: "We're all in this crazy boat
together. Best of luck, comrade."