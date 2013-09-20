By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 19 In the latest fallout
from Edward Snowden's intelligence disclosures, a major U.S.
computer security company warned thousands of customers on
Thursday to stop using software that relies on a weak
mathematical formula developed by the National Security Agency.
RSA, the security arm of storage company EMC Corp,
told current customers in an email that a toolkit for developers
had a default random-number generator using the weak formula,
and that customers should switch to one of several other
formulas in the product.
Last week, the New York Times reported that Snowden's cache
of documents from his time working for an NSA contractor showed
that the agency used its public participation in the process for
setting voluntary cryptography standards, run by the
government's National Institute of Standards and Technology, to
push for a formula that it knew it could break.
NIST, which accepted the NSA proposal in 2006 as one of four
systems acceptable for government use, this week said it would
reconsider that inclusion in the wake of questions about its
security.
But RSA's warning underscores how the slow-moving standards
process and industry practices could leave many users exposed to
hacking by the NSA or others who could exploit the same flaw for
years to come.
RSA had no immediate comment. It was unclear how the company
could reach all the former customers of its development tools,
let alone how those programmers could in turn reach all of their
customers.
Developers who used RSA's "BSAFE" kit wrote code for Web
browsers, other software, and hardware components to increase
their security. Random numbers are a core part of much modern
cryptography, and the ability to guess what they are renders
those formulas vulnerable.
The NSA-promoted formula was odd enough that some experts
speculated for years that it was flawed by design. A person
familiar with the process told Reuters that NIST accepted it in
part because many government agencies were already using it.
But after the Times report, NIST said it was inviting public
comments as it re-evaluated the formula.
"If vulnerabilities are found in these or any other NIST
standards, we will work with the cryptographic community to
address them as quickly as possible," NIST said on Sept. 10.
Snowden, who is wanted on U.S. espionage charges and is
living in temporary asylum in Russia, disclosed secret NSA
programs involving the collection of telephone and email data.