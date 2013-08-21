MOSCOW Aug 21 Russia accused Britain on Wednesday of failing to live up to its own declarations on human rights by forcing the Guardian newspaper to destroy materials leaked by fugitive former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden.

Russia has granted temporary asylum to Snowden, who is wanted in the United States on espionage charges.

"The measures taken by the British authorities towards the Guardian newspaper are out of tune with the British side's statements on commitments to universal standards of human rights," Interfax news agency quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich as saying.

