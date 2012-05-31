By Marty Graham
LOS ANGELES May 30 The U.S. Transportation
Security Administration is looking into how a man newly paroled
from jail breached airport security and boarded a commuter
flight at the San Diego International Airport before he was
arrested, authorities said on Wednesday.
The would-be stowaway, Marc Rory Duncan, 38, was removed
from a United Express plane at the gate just before it was
scheduled to depart on a flight to Los Angeles on Tuesday and
was taken into custody, police said.
San Diego Harbor Police Lieutenant James Jordan told Reuters
Duncan had been released from jail the night before. He had been
serving time for theft, according to CNN.
The TSA said in a statement confirming the incident and
subsequent investigation that "as is the case with any incident
of non-compliance with security protocol, TSA has initiated an
investigation and if necessary, will take appropriate action."
Duncan entered the commuter terminal at Lindbergh Field
around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, walked through an unlocked emergency
exit onto the tarmac and onto the airplane with 27 passengers
bound for Los Angeles, about 130 miles away, Jordan said.
The opened emergency door set off an alarm, but by the time
security personnel and police responded, Duncan had blended in
with the passengers boarding the plane, he said. But the flight
crew noticed something was amiss.
"The pilot was doing his safety walk and checked with the
flight attendant. He was supposed to have 27 passengers, and the
flight attendant count was 28," Jordan said. "Mr. Duncan got up
on his own and gave up; he walked himself off the plane."
Police arrested Duncan, who was not armed and had not
purchased a ticket, he said.
"He was making some pretty incoherent statements," Jordan
said.
The TSA and Harbor Police then inspected the plane, delaying
take-off for about two hours.
"All the passengers had to be rescreened," he said, adding
that the plane was also searched by a canine team for
explosives. None was found.
Duncan was being held on suspicion of violating his parole
and two misdemeanor offenses for breaching security. He will be
arraigned on Thursday.
"He got out of jail on Monday and he was back in jail
Tuesday," Jordan said.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston)