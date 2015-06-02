WASHINGTON, June 2 The White House said on Tuesday the U.S. Senate should vote on the domestic surveillance bill approved by the House of Representatives without adding amendments that could complicate passage.

"It's time for the game-playing to come to an end," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, referring to the division in the Republican Party that has caused the authorities to expire. (Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Doina Chiacu)