* Democrats, conservative Republicans allies in passing bill
* ACLU calls reform a milestone that does not go far enough
(Updates with Obama signing bill into law)
By Patricia Zengerle and Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON, June 2 President Barack Obama signed
into law on Tuesday legislation passed by Congress earlier in
the day reforming a government surveillance program that swept
up millions of Americans' telephone records.
Reversing security policy in place since shortly after the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the bill ends a system exposed by former
National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden. The spy
agency collected and searched records of phone calls looking for
terrorism leads but was not allowed to listen to their content.
Passage of the USA Freedom Act, the result of an alliance
between Senate Democrats and some of the chamber's most
conservative Republicans, was a victory for Obama, a Democrat,
and a setback for Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch
McConnell.
After the Senate voted 67-32 on Tuesday to give final
congressional approval to the bill, Obama used his Twitter
account, @POTUS, to say he was glad it had passed. "I'll sign it
as soon as I get it," the tweet said.
Before voting, senators defeated three amendments proposed
by Republican leaders after they reversed themselves and ended
efforts to block it. The House of Representatives passed the
measure overwhelmingly last month.
In the end, 23 Senate Republicans voted for the Freedom Act,
joining 196 who backed it in the House. In a rift between
Republicans, who control both chambers, House leaders had warned
that amendments proposed by McConnell would be a "challenge" for
the House that could delay the bill.
A federal appeals court on May 7 ruled the collection of
"metadata" illegal.
The new law would require companies such as Verizon
Communications Inc and AT&T Inc, to collect and
store telephone records the same way that they do now for
billing purposes.
But instead of routinely feeding U.S. intelligence agencies
such data, the companies would be required to turn it over only
in response to a government request approved by the secretive
Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
The Freedom Act is the first major legislative reform of
U.S. surveillance since Snowden's revelations two years ago this
month led to debate over how to balance Americans' distrust of
intrusive government with fears of terrorist attacks.
Along with the phone records program, two other domestic
surveillance programs authorized under the 2001 USA Patriot Act
have been shut down since Sunday.
MISSED DEADLINE
After Republican Senator Rand Paul, a 2016 presidential
candidate, blocked McConnell's efforts to keep them going
temporarily, the Senate missed a deadline to extend legal
authorities for certain data collection by the NSA and the FBI.
McConnell made an unusually strong last-ditch argument
against the Freedom Act after his amendments failed. "It surely
undermines American security by taking one more tool from our
war fighters, in my view, at exactly the wrong time," he said in
a Senate speech.
Telephone companies had been less than thrilled about
potentially overhauling their record-keeping systems to become
the repositories of surveillance records.
Together with civil liberties groups, they opposed specific
requirements for how long they must retain any data, which were
proposed in some amendments that were later defeated. A Verizon
official, for instance, spoke in support of the Freedom Act,
without such a mandate, in a Senate hearing last year.
After the vote, Microsoft Corp General Counsel Brad
Smith praised Congress. "Today's vote by the Senate on the USA
Freedom Act will help to restore the balance between protecting
public safety and preserving civil liberties," Smith said in a
statement.
Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, a leading Senate privacy
advocate, voted for the Freedom Act. He pledged that he and his
allies would continue pushing for more limits on surveillance.
"This has always been about reforming intelligence policies
that do not make America safer and threaten our liberties,"
Wyden told reporters.
The American Civil Liberties Union said the Freedom Act was
a milestone, but did not go far enough. "The passage of the bill
is an indication that comprehensive reform is possible, but it
is not comprehensive reform in itself," ACLU deputy legal
director Jameel Jaffer said in a statement.
A senior U.S. intelligence official said the bulk telephone
data collection system had been shut down since shortly before 8
p.m. (midnight GMT) on Sunday.
It was not immediately clear how soon the NSA program would
be restarted. The Freedom Act allows it to continue for six
months while the new system is established.
The White House said the administration would move quickly
to get it up and running again.
With Obama's signing of the bill, the executive branch will
have to apply to the surveillance court for reauthorization.
