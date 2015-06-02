WASHINGTON, June 2 The U.S. Senate rejected three proposed amendments on Tuesday to a bill that would end the ability of spy agencies to sweep up Americans' telephone records and install a more targeted system, clearing the way for a vote on the bill as passed last month by the House of Representatives.

If the bill is passed, as expected, later on Tuesday, it would send the measure to Democratic President Barack Obama, who has promised to sign it into law. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Sandra Maler)