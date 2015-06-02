WASHINGTON, June 2 A bill that would end U.S. spy agencies' bulk collection of Americans' telephone data and replace it with a more targeted system cleared a procedural hurdle in the Senate on Tuesday, clearing the way for lawmakers to consider amendments to the legislation.

As voting continued on the measure, known as the USA Freedom Act, the vote was overwhelmingly in favor of limiting debate to move ahead. Next will be anywhere from zero to 30 hours of debate before lawmakers vote on amendments. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle)