WASHINGTON Jan 7 Senior White House officials and U.S. intelligence and law enforcement officials will meet with Silicon Valley executives on Friday to discuss the use of social media by militant groups, sources familiar with the meeting said on Thursday.

Invited participants include White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough, Presidential counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, National Intelligence Director James Clapper and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Eric Walsh)