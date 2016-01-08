By Dustin Volz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 8 Leading executives from U.S.
technology companies, including
Apple CEO Tim Cook, will meet on Friday with senior national
security officials to discuss how to better thwart violent
extremists' use of the Internet.
The summit comes as President Barack Obama works to reassure
the public that his administration is succeeding in its fight
against Islamic State in the wake of recent attacks in Paris and
San Bernardino, California.
Cook will attend the 90-minute huddle in San Jose, according
to sources familiar with the meeting. Facebook, Google, Twitter,
Microsoft, Yahoo and LinkedIn are also planning to send senior
executives, and other leading firms have been invited.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Friday that he did
not expect any "breakthrough announcements or agreements to
emerge" from the talks, which start at 11 a.m. (1900 GMT)
The dialogue will focus on how to combat the use of social
media by the Islamic State to "recruit, radicalize and mobilize"
its followers, according to an agenda circulated among
participants. It will also cover how technology can be used to
better disrupt paths to violence and identify recruitment
patterns, in addition to creating "alternative content" that can
"undercut" Islamic State.
Law enforcement's struggles to crack encrypted
communications used by criminal suspects is also on the agenda
but is not expected to be a central focus, sources said.
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough will lead the
meeting, and other invited officials include Attorney General
Loretta Lynch, FBI Director James Comey, National Intelligence
Director James Clapper and National Security Agency Director
Mike Rogers.
The meeting was originally intended for last month, a source
said, after Obama gave a speech in which he vowed to "urge
high-tech and law enforcement leaders to make it harder for
terrorists to use technology to escape from justice."
Islamic State has used the Internet in unprecedented ways to
spread its message of violent jihad. A 2015 Brookings report
found that the militant group had operated at least 46,000
Twitter accounts during a three-month period in 2014.
Several social media companies have updated their terms of
service within the last 18 months to take a tougher stance
against content that can incite violence, but some are reluctant
to appear too cooperative with the government because of
privacy and commercial concerns.
Twitter, long maligned for being less cooperative than other
companies such as Facebook, updated its policies last week to
explicitly prohibit "hateful conduct."
Representative Adam Schiff of California, the top Democrat
on the House Intelligence Committee, said Friday the cooperation
between technology companies and law enforcement is critical.
"We want these companies to be globally successful, and need
their help in the fight against terror," he said.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz.; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Alistair Bell)