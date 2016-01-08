(Adds tech meeting over, Facebook quote, administration
official)
By Dustin Volz and Mari Saito
WASHINGTON/SAN JOSE Jan 8 The Obama
administration on Friday sent its top national security
officials to meet tech industry leaders in Silicon Valley and
announced a new task force to counter online propaganda as the
United States tries to crack down on the unprecedented use of
the Internet by jihadists.
White House Chief of Staff Denis McDonough led a high-level
government delegation that held talks with representatives from
some of the country's biggest technology companies, including
Apple CEO Tim Cook.
It was the latest effort by the Obama administration to
cajole tech firms to be more cooperative with the intelligence
community following a rift prompted by former National Security
Agency contractor Edward Snowden's disclosures, which detailed
government surveillance.
The talks, at a government complex next to San Jose City
Hall, were described by a senior administration official as a
"technological brainstorming meeting" to look at ways to make it
harder for violent extremists to use the Internet to recruit
support or to plan attacks.
"We explained our policies and how we enforce them -
Facebook does not tolerate terrorists or terror propaganda and
we work aggressively to remove it as soon as we become aware of
it," a Facebook spokesman said after the meeting, which lasted
two hours and 15 minutes.
Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Yahoo and LinkedIn were also
planning to send senior executives as President Barack Obama
works to reassure the public that his administration is
succeeding against Islamic State in the wake of recent attacks
in Paris and San Bernardino, California.
A 2015 Brookings Institution report found that Islamic
State, which controls large areas of Syria and Iraq, had
operated at least 46,000 Twitter accounts during a three-month
period in 2014.
Security was surprisingly light around the San Jose venue
and local media posted pictures on Twitter of Homeland Security
Secretary Jeh Johnson and McDonough walking down the street to
get coffee ahead of the meeting.
ENCRYPTED COMMUNICATIONS
Several social media companies have updated their terms of
service within the last 18 months to take a tougher stance
against content that can incite violence, but some are reluctant
to appear too cooperative with the government because of
privacy and commercial concerns.
Twitter, long maligned for being less cooperative than other
companies such as Facebook, updated its policies last week to
explicitly prohibit "hateful conduct."
Law enforcement's struggles to crack encrypted electronic
communications used by criminal and terrorism suspects was also
on the agenda but was not expected to be a central focus,
sources said.
Intelligence officials and some lawmakers have complained
that the growing prevalence of strong encryption on email, call
and messaging platforms, such as iMessage or WhatsApp, hamstring
their ability to monitor communications between criminal
suspects.
The Obama administration abandoned a push last year for
legislation that would force U.S. companies to build so-called
"backdoors" into their products to allow investigators access to
encrypted data, amid concerns from technologists and privacy
advocates. The meeting was not expected to prompt a change in
the White House's official stance.
Attorney General Loretta Lynch and FBI Director James Comey
and other senior officials also attended the San Jose talks.
As part of the online efforts against jihadists, a new group
known as the Countering Violent Extremism Task Force will
"integrate and harmonize" government efforts to prevent violent
extremism in the United States, White House national security
spokesman Ned Price said.
Some of the changes appear largely bureaucratic, however,
and reflect the government's ongoing struggles to address the
Islamic State's presence online.
The task force will involve the Department of Homeland
Security and the Department of Justice and other federal and
local agencies.
In addition, the State Department said it is revamping how
it delivers anti-propaganda on sites like Twitter with the
formation of a new Global Engagement Center. It will shift away
from a heavily criticized campaign that included producing
English counter-propaganda content and toward assisting allies
in creating more targeted anti-militant communications.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton and Julia Edwards in
Washington; Editing by Jonathan Weber and Alistair Bell)