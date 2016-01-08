WASHINGTON Jan 8 The Obama administration plans to create a new counter-terrorism task force in an effort to push back against online propaganda from Islamic State and other terror groups, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

Citing unnamed U.S. officials, the Post said the new unit, which would be based at the Department of Homeland Security but which would enlist other federal and local agencies, was expected to be announced later on Friday when senior White House officials meet with Silicon Valley executives. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)