WASHINGTON Jan 8 White House and intelligence officials meeting with Silicon Valley executives on Friday will discuss ways to combat militant groups and other criminals using social media and the Internet, the White House said.

"The goal here is to find additional ways to work together to make it even harder for terrorists or criminals to find refuge in cyrberspace," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)