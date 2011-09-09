WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Friday said that al Qaeda was behind a specific, credible but unconfirmed report of a threat to harm Americans, notably in New York and Washington.

"We are meeting here in New York ... with the news last night of a specific, credible but unconfirmed report that al Qaeda again is seeking to harm Americans and in particular to target New York and Washington," Clinton said in a speech.

