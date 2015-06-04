WASHINGTON, June 4 A U.S. Senate panel approved the nomination of Peter Neffenger to lead the Transportation Security Administration on Thursday, days after its acting administrator was reassigned amid reports airport screeners failed to detect mock weapons in tests.

The nomination of Neffenger, a Coast Guard vice admiral nominated by President Barack Obama in April, still must be approved by the full Senate.

The Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee voice vote followed the leak of a Department of Homeland Security inspector's general report that found TSA agents failed in 67 out of 70 tests by undercover officers trying to sneak potential weapons past security checkpoints.

In one test, agents did not detect a fake explosive strapped to an officer's back - even after a patdown prompted when the undercover officer set off an alarm, according to ABC News, which first reported the inspector general's findings.

The report prompted Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson to reassign acting TSA administrator Melvin Carraway on Monday.

Johnson said the results of the security checks were classified but he directed TSA to revise screening procedures and ordered training for all TSA officers and supervisors.

Neffenger was asked to look into lapses in TSA airport security at a May 21 Commerce committee hearing on his nomination.

The TSA was created to tighten travel security following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. (Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)