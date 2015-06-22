UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed President Barack Obama's choice of Peter Neffenger to be the next head of the Transportation Security Administration, the agency charged with securing U.S. airports.
Neffenger, a Coast Guard vice admiral, has been awaiting Senate approval since Obama nominated him in April. Once sworn in, he will take over the agency following reports that TSA screeners failed 67 out of 70 tests by undercover officers who were attempting to bring fake weapons past security checkpoints. (Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Lambert)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.