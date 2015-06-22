(Adds vote count, statement from lone dissenting Senator)
WASHINGTON, June 22 The U.S. Senate on Monday
confirmed President Barack Obama's choice of Peter Neffenger to
be the next head of the Transportation Security Administration,
the agency charged with securing U.S. airports.
Neffenger, a Coast Guard vice admiral, has been awaiting
Senate approval since Obama nominated him in April. Once sworn
in, he will take over the agency following reports that TSA
screeners failed 67 out of 70 tests by undercover officers who
were attempting to bring fake weapons past security checkpoints.
The Senate vote was 81-1, with the only dissenter Republican
Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a sharp critic of the agency who
said it has failed to adequately address security lapses.
"While Admiral Neffenger is an impressive man, it is naive
and dangerous to pretend installing one director can heal what
ails TSA," Sasse said in a statement. "The Department of
Homeland Security needs to admit that it has a crisis of
bureaucratic complacency - lacking an overarching vision and
coherent measures of success and failure."
Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson has ordered tighter
procedures and more training for agency employees after reports
this year that TSA officers missed mock explosives and weapons
in covert tests and failed to find alleged terrorism links for
dozens of airport workers.
In 2010 Neffenger oversaw U.S. efforts to deal with the BP
Deepwater Horizon oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting By David Lawder; Editing by Lisa Lambert)