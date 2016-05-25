BRIEF-Mead Johnson confirms deal discussions with Reckitt Benckiser
* Confirms that it is in discussions with RB with respect to its proposal to acquire outstanding shares of MJN for $90 per share in cash
May 25 The U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is taking steps ranging from automation to moving officers to different posts to shorten airport lines, but still lacks the staffing to handle peak travel times, Administrator Peter Neffenger said in a Congressional hearing Wednesday.
Screening has slowed since the TSA canceled a program last year that pulled travelers randomly into faster but less rigorous "PreCheck" lanes, following reports of screening lapses. But because budget and staffing levels had been set assuming that the program would be in effect, and that more people would self-enroll in PreCheck, the TSA has found itself without resources to handle rising passenger traffic on U.S. airlines, expected to be at an all-time high this summer. (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, Feb 2 Toyota Motor Corp President Akio Toyoda said on Thursday that his company was increasing its U.S. production, and that it may be a Japanese brand but was also a U.S. manufacturer.
* Board of directors has approved a cash dividend of $0.365 per share for Q1 of 2017, an increase of 4.3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: