UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
(Corrects hearing date in second paragraph to May 12 from last week)
WASHINGTON May 23 The head of security for the U.S. Transportation Security Administration has been removed from his position, the U.S. House of Representatives Oversight Committee said on Monday on Twitter.
The House panel, which held a hearing May 12 on long lines at airport security checkpoints, did not give a reason for Kelly Hoggan's dismissal as TSA assistant administrator for security operations.
Members of the committee criticized the TSA for awarding over $90,000 in bonuses and awards to Hoggan over a 13-month period.
TSA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders