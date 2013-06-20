WASHINGTON, June 20 A company that conducted a 2011 background investigation into Edward Snowden, the source of recent leaks about U.S. secret surveillance programs, is itself under investigation, Senator Claire McCaskill said on Thursday.

McCaskill identified the company as USIS, a Falls Church, Virginia-based company whose website says it specializes in providing information and security services to government agencies and commercial enterprises.

In her opening statement before a Senate homeland security subcommittee hearing, McCaskill said USIS is currently under investigation by the Office of Personnel Management's Inspector General based on allegations is systemically failed to adequately conduct investigations under its contract.

"It is a reminder that background investigations can have real consequences for our national security," McCaskill said.

A USIS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Karey Van Hall and Matt Haldane; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)